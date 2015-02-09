PRICING NOTICE: Correction of weekly CIS export CRC assessment
Steel First has made a correction to the weekly price assessment for CIS export cold rolled coil (CRC) published on Monday February 9 in its price database.
The upper end of the assessment range has been corrected to $490 per tonne instead of $510 per tonne.
The correct assessment range is $475-490 per tonne fob Black Sea.
The change was due to a correction in the normalisation calculations.
If you have any questions, please contact regional editor Nadia Popova at npopova@steelfirst.com.