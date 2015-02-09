Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Correction of weekly CIS export CRC assessment

Steel First has made a correction to the weekly price assessment for CIS export cold rolled coil (CRC) published on Monday February 9 in its price database.

February 09, 2015 06:35 PM

The upper end of the assessment range has been corrected to $490 per tonne instead of $510 per tonne.

The correct assessment range is $475-490 per tonne fob Black Sea.

The change was due to a correction in the normalisation calculations.

If you have any questions, please contact regional editor Nadia Popova at npopova@steelfirst.com.

