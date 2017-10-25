PRICING NOTICE: Correction to 63% Fe Australian lump premium

The 63% Fe Australian Lump Premium price was erroneously published as 22.00 cents per dmtu, and has since been corrected to 25.50 cents per dmtu.

Metal Bulletin’s database has been updated to reflect this change.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide pricing information, please contact Christopher Ellis at pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject “FAO: Christopher Ellis, re: Lump price”.

You can find all of Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents on the website.