PRICING NOTICE: Correction to aluminium arbitrage calculations - November 26

Fastmarkets’ aluminium import arbitrage dollar per tonne calculation [MB-AL-0289] should have been $46.93 per tonne, rather than the $75.18 per tonne published.

Fastmarkets’ aluminium import arbitrage yean per tonne calculation [MB-AL-0290] should have been 309.03 yuan per tonne, rather than the 495.06 yuan per tonne published.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has been updated to reflect these changes.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Archie Hunter by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Archie Hunter re: Fastmarkets aluminium arbitrage.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.