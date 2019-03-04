PRICING NOTICE: Correction to cif Shanghai copper premium 01/03

The copper premium for Grade A cathodes on a cif Shanghai basis was incorrectly published as $48-53 per tonne on Friday. It should have been $48-63 per tonne, and was correctly displayed as this in the pricing rationale published on Friday. The cif premium was in line with the in-warehouse premium on the same date.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this correction.

For details of physical premiums in Shanghai, and other Asian locations, please see the Fastmarkets price book.

