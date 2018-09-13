PRICING NOTICE: Correction to cif Shanghai copper premium 12/09

The copper premium for Grade A cathodes on a cif Shanghai basis was incorrectly published as $80-95 per tonne on Wednesday. It should have been $80-100 per tonne, and was correctly displayed as this in the pricing rationale published on Wednesday. The cif premium was in line with the in-warehouse premium on the same date.

Metal Bulletin’s price book and database have been updated to reflect this correction.

For details of physical premiums in Shanghai, and other Asian locations, please see the Metal Bulletin price book.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology