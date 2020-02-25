PRICING NOTICE: Correction to CIS export rebar price

The assessment for steel reinforcing bar (rebar) export, fob Black Sea, CIS was published as $440-445 per tonne. This has been corrected to $420-445 per tonne fob Black Sea.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this correction.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Vlada Novokreshchenova at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Vlada Novokreshchenova re: CIS export rebar assessment.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.