PRICING NOTICE: Correction to cobalt sulfate, Co 20.5% min, China ex-works, adjustment to standard-grade cobalt low-end price at Co 20.5% basis, $/Ib

The assessment was incorrectly published at -$0.75 - +$0.13 per lb due to a calculation error, and has been revised to -$0.15 - +$0.03 per lb.

Fastmarkets MB’s price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice or if you would like to contribute to the price discovery process, please contact Susan Zou by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Susan Zou, re: China cobalt sulfate price assessment.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html.