PRICING NOTICE: Correction to copper concentrates index 08/11

The index was incorrectly published as $55.20 per tonne / 5.52 cents per lb. It should have been $55 per tonne / 5.5 cents per lb.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this correction.

For details of copper concentrate index and other copper prices, please see the Fastmarkets price book.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this index, please contact Archie Hunter by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Archie Hunter re: copper concentrate index.’

To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.