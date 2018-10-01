PRICING NOTICE: Correction to copper Grade A cathode in-warehouse bonded Shanghai premium

The copper premium, basis in-warehouse Shanghai was incorrectly inputted as $100-120 per tonne on Friday. It should have been $100-115 per tonne, in line with the top end of the $110-115 per tonne assessed premium range for electro-refined (ER) cathodes.

Fastmarkets MB’s price book and database have been updated to reflect this correction.

