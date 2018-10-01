Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Correction to copper Grade A cathode in-warehouse bonded Shanghai premium

Due to an administrative error, the incorrect Shanghai copper low-high premium, Grade A, cathode, in-warehouse was published on Friday September 28.

October 01, 2018 04:44 PM

The copper premium, basis in-warehouse Shanghai was incorrectly inputted as $100-120 per tonne on Friday. It should have been $100-115 per tonne, in line with the top end of the $110-115 per tonne assessed premium range for electro-refined (ER) cathodes.

Fastmarkets MB’s price book and database have been updated to reflect this correction.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology

