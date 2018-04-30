PRICING NOTICE: Correction to daily fob Australia alumina index

The price appeared as $653.47 per tonne for a short period; it should have read $658.13. Metal Bulletin’s price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

The inferred fob Brazil alumina index has also been updated to reflect this correction. It briefly appeared as $674.41, but now correctly reads $679.07. This has also been updated in Metal Bulletin’s price book.

