PRICING NOTICE: Correction to daily HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix) United States origin $/tonne cfr Turkey

Due to a technical error, an incorrect figure briefly appeared in the price book for the Metal Bulletin Group’s daily HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix) United States origin $ per tonne cfr Turkey on Tuesday May 1.

May 02, 2018 09:50 AM

The price appeared as $355.52 per tonne for a short period; it should have read $355.00. Metal Bulletin’s price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html

