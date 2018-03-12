PRICING NOTICE: Correction to EU grade-304 stainless steel raw materials index

Metal Bulletin’s weekly raw materials index for Europe-origin grade-304 stainless steel should have been published as $1,527.51 per tonne on Monday February 26, but a data input error meant the index was published as $1,435.14.

Metal Bulletin’s price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide pricing information, please contact Viral Shah by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading: ‘FAO Viral Shah, re Metal Bulletin’s weekly stainless raw materials index’.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to: https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html