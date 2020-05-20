PRICING NOTICE: Correction to European nickel briquette premium, in-whs Rotterdam

The assessment for the nickel briquette premium, in-whs Rotterdam, was wrongly published as $20-50 per tonne on May 19. It should have been $20-60 per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this correction

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice or if you would like to contribute to the price discovery process, please contact Amy Hinton by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com.

