PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Fastmarkets’ 37% and 44% manganese ore indices rationales

The rationale for the 37% manganese ore index originally read:

“And two other buyers reported deals heard at $6.00 per dmtu. Lastly one trader reported a deal heard at $6 but this was discarded because they could not be verified from either side.”

This has been corrected to:

“And two other buyers reported deals heard at $6.00 per dmtu. One of these was discarded because the data submitter was not confident the deal was completed.”

The rationale for the 44% manganese ore index originally read:

“Two sellers assessed the market at $6.55 per dmtu, and another assessed it at $6.42 per dmtu.”

This has been corrected to:

“Two sellers assessed the market at $6.42 per dmtu, and another assessed it at $6.55 per dmtu.”

Fastmarkets MB’s price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to these indices, please contact Jon Stibbs by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Jon Stibbs, re: Manganese ore indices

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html.