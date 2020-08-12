PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Fastmarkets’ antimony max 100 ppm Bi, in-whs Rotterdam price

Fastmarkets’ weekly price assessment for antimony max 100 ppm Bi, in-whs Rotterdam was originally published at $5,300-5,500 per tonne on August 12. This has now been corrected to $5,300-5,550 per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has been updated to reflect this change.

