PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Fastmarkets’ copper concentrates index

Fastmarkets’ copper concentrates TC/RC index, cif Asia Pacific was published incorrectly and has now been corrected to $50.3 per tonne / 5.03 cents per lb. The rationale has been updated to reflect the correct figures.

Fastmarkets MB’s price book and database have also been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this index, please contact Archie Hunter/Julian Luk by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Archie Hunter/Julian Luk, re: copper concentrates index.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/ about-us/methodology.