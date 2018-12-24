PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Fastmarkets’ ferro-nickel publication date

The assessment for cif China ferro-nickel premium with 26-32% nickel content is scheduled to be published every last Monday of each month.

The price, which was assessed at a discount of $250-120 per tonne at the end of November, will be published on December 31.

Fastmarkets MB’s price book and database have been updated to reflect this correction.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Violet Li by email at:

pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Violet Li, re: ferro-nickel cif China.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.