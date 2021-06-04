PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Fastmarkets’ manganese 99.7% electrolytic manganese flake, in-whs Rotterdam price

Fastmarkets’ weekly price assessment for manganese 99.7% electrolytic manganese flake, in-whs Rotterdam (MB-MN-0001) was originally published at $3,350-3,475 per tonne on June 4. It should have been $3,350-3,550 per tonne.

