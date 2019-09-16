PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Fastmarkets’ manganese ore port index, base 44% Mn

Fastmarkets’ manganese ore port index, base 44% Mn, range 42-48%, fot Tianjin China was published incorrectly and has now been corrected to 45.5 yuan per tonne.

Fastmarkets MB’s price book and database have also been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this index, please contact Amy Lv by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Amy Lv, re: manganese ore port index.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.