PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Fastmarkets’ Shanghai bonded copper premiums

Fastmarkets’ daily price assessment for copper grade A cathode ER premium, bonded in-whs Shanghai (MB-CU-0383) was originally published at $80-90 per tonne on June 10. This has now been corrected as $75-80 per tonne.

The copper grade A cathode SX-EW premium, bonded in-whs Shanghai (MB-CU-0382) was wrongly published at $75-80 per tonne on the same date. It has now been corrected as $70-75 per tonne.

Both prices were correctly mentioned in the pricing rationale of the copper grade A cathode premium, in-whs Shanghai which was set at $70-80 per tonne on June 10 to reflect the downward momentum for the day.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Julian Luk or Archie Hunter by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading: FAO: Julian / Archie re: Shanghai bonded copper premiums.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.