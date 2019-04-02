PRICING NOTICE: Correction to hot-rolled sheet price in Russia

The price had been erroneously published as 43,000-44,000 roubles per tonne cpt Moscow but has since been corrected to 43,900-44,000 roubles per tonne cpt Moscow.

Fastmarkets MB’s price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

To provide feedback on this price assessment or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Marina Shulga by email to: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Marina Shulga, re: HR sheet in Russia.

If you have any questions about this price, you can email Marina Shulga directly at marina.shulga@fastmarkets.com.