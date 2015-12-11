PRICING NOTICE: Correction to international shredded scrap prices

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The corrected prices are as follows:

Turkey import shredded scrap: $209-211 per tonne cfr

Rotterdam export shredded scrap: $192-194 per tonne fob

UK export shredded scrap: $193-195 per tonne fob

The Steel First database has been updated with the correct numbers.