PRICING NOTICE: Correction to international shredded scrap prices
Due to a miscalculation in the normalisation process, several international scrap prices were published incorrectly for November 20 and November 27.
The corrected prices are as follows:
Turkey import shredded scrap: $209-211 per tonne cfr
Rotterdam export shredded scrap: $192-194 per tonne fob
UK export shredded scrap: $193-195 per tonne fob
The Steel First database has been updated with the correct numbers.