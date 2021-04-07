PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Iron Ore 62% Fe Pilbara Blend Fines Differential, 62% Fe Pilbara Blend Fines Index

Fastmarkets’ daily index for 62% Fe Pilbara Blend Fines Differential (MB-IRO-0076) and 62% Fe Pilbara Blend Fines index (MB-IRO-0114) should have been $-1.16 per tonne and $169.74 per tonne respectively on Tuesday, instead of $-1.95 per tonne and $168.95 per tonne as had been previously published.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has been updated to reflect this change.

