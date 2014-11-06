PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Latin America CRC, HDG export price assessments
Due to a technical error, the Latin America CRC price assessment was updated incorrectly on Friday October 31 and should have read $670-680 per tonne.
The HDG price assessment was incorrectly published from September 5 to October 24, when the price should have read $650-680 per tonne. For October 31, the price should have read $740-750 per tonne.