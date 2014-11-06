Contact Us Login

Become a customer

PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Latin America CRC, HDG export price assessments

Due to a technical error, the Latin America CRC price assessment was updated incorrectly on Friday October 31 and should have read $670-680 per tonne.

November 06, 2014 01:45 PM

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The HDG price assessment was incorrectly published from September 5 to October 24, when the price should have read $650-680 per tonne. For October 31, the price should have read $740-750 per tonne.

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed