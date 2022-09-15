Methodology Contact us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Log Lines delivered export log price index

September 15, 2022
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets has corrected its delivered US export log index price, which was published incorrectly in the January 2022 issue due to an error.

Logs, Delivered log price index, US Export December 1, 2021

Incorrect price: $750/MBF

Corrected to: $839/MBF

Date changed: February 2, 2022

Fastmarkets RISI’s pricing database has been updated to reflect this change.

To provide feedback on this coverage note or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact William Perritt by email at: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: William Perritt, re: Log Lines delivered export log price index.”

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notice please see here.

Here is the link to the updated issue: https://view.risiinfo.com/VE6Rx8

