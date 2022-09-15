PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Log Lines delivered export log price index

Fastmarkets has corrected its delivered US export log index price, which was published incorrectly in the January 2022 issue due to an error.

Logs, Delivered log price index, US Export December 1, 2021

Incorrect price: $750/MBF

Corrected to: $839/MBF

Date changed: February 2, 2022

Fastmarkets RISI’s pricing database has been updated to reflect this change.

