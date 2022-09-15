PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022

Fastmarkets has corrected its LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices, which were published incorrectly on March 17, 2022 due to an error.

467 Lightweight Coated (LWC) Offset Reels 54 g Euro/tonne – date of publication: March 17, 2022

Incorrect price: 930-1,200

Corrected to: 930-1,250

Date changed: April 14, 2022

Fastmarkets RISI’s pricing database has been updated to reflect this change.

To provide feedback on this coverage note or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Andrea Venturini by email at: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Andrea Venturini, re: LWC Offset Reels, Germany.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notice please see here.