PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels, Germany prices
Fastmarkets has corrected its LWC Offset Reels, Germany prices, which were published incorrectly on March 17, 2022 due to an error.
17 Lightweight Coated (LWC) Offset Reels 60 g Euro/tonne
Date of publication: March 17, 2022
Incorrect price: 950-1,200
Corrected to: 880-1,200
Date changed: March 17, 2022
466 Lightweight Coated (LWC) Offset Reels 57 g Euro/tonne
Date of publication: March 17, 2022
Incorrect price: 970-1,220
Corrected to: 900-1,220
Date changed: March 17, 2022
467 Lightweight Coated (LWC) Offset Reels 54 g Euro/tonne
Date of publication: March 17, 2022
Incorrect price: 1,000-1,200
Corrected to: 930-1,200
Date changed: March 17, 2022
Fastmarkets RISI’s pricing database has been updated to reflect this change.
