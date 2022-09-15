PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels, Germany prices

Fastmarkets has corrected its LWC Offset Reels, Germany prices, which were published incorrectly on March 17, 2022 due to an error.

17 Lightweight Coated (LWC) Offset Reels 60 g Euro/tonne

Date of publication: March 17, 2022

Incorrect price: 950-1,200

Corrected to: 880-1,200

Date changed: March 17, 2022

466 Lightweight Coated (LWC) Offset Reels 57 g Euro/tonne

Date of publication: March 17, 2022

Incorrect price: 970-1,220

Corrected to: 900-1,220

Date changed: March 17, 2022

467 Lightweight Coated (LWC) Offset Reels 54 g Euro/tonne

Date of publication: March 17, 2022

Incorrect price: 1,000-1,200

Corrected to: 930-1,200

Date changed: March 17, 2022

Fastmarkets RISI’s pricing database has been updated to reflect this change.

