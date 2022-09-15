Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels, Germany prices

September 15, 2022
By RISI Editors
Pricing notice

Fastmarkets has corrected its LWC Offset Reels, Germany prices, which were published incorrectly on March 17, 2022 due to an error.

17 Lightweight Coated (LWC) Offset Reels 60 g Euro/tonne

Date of publication: March 17, 2022

Incorrect price: 950-1,200

Corrected to: 880-1,200

Date changed: March 17, 2022

466 Lightweight Coated (LWC) Offset Reels 57 g Euro/tonne

Date of publication: March 17, 2022

Incorrect price: 970-1,220

Corrected to: 900-1,220

Date changed: March 17, 2022

467 Lightweight Coated (LWC) Offset Reels 54 g Euro/tonne

Date of publication: March 17, 2022

Incorrect price: 1,000-1,200

Corrected to: 930-1,200

Date changed: March 17, 2022

Fastmarkets RISI’s pricing database has been updated to reflect this change.

To provide feedback on this coverage note or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Andrea Venturini by email at: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Andrea Venturini, re: LWC Offset Reels, Germany.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notice please see here.

What to read next
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Recovered Paper and Asia Packaging Paper and Board
September 15, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to LWC Offset Reels 54-g, Germany prices – March 2022
September 15, 2022
 · 
Andrea Venturini
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Random Lengths wraps up open industry consultation, will move forward on one change to Random Lengths International price guide
September 15, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online
September 15, 2022
 · 
Shawn Wang
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Brazilian recovered paper market– final decision
September 15, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to discontinue Brazilian Uncoated Woodfree Imported Offset Sheets
September 15, 2022
 · 
Dayanne Sousa
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed