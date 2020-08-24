PRICING NOTICE: Correction to manganese ore 37% fob Port Elizabeth index

Fastmarkets’ weekly index for manganese ore 37% Mn fob Port Elizabeth, $/dmtu (MB-MNO-0002) should have been $3.33 per dry metric tonne unit (dmtu), instead of $3.45 per dmtu as it was previously published.

Fastmarkets’ pricing database, MInD, has been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Jon Stibbs by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Jon Stibbs re: manganese ore.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.