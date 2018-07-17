PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Metal Bulletin’s cfr China PHCC and HCC coking coal indices

The cfr China PHCC index should have been $186.78 per tonne on July 16, instead of $185.08 per tonne as published yesterday.

The cfr China HCC index should have been $179.64 per tonne on July 16, instead of $175.85 per tonne as published yesterday.

Metal Bulletin’s price book and database have been updated to reflect this correction. Both indices were also sent out separately on July 16 via email newsletter and PDF, where the figures were published correctly.

To provide feedback on this price index or if you would like to provide information by becoming a data submitter to this assessment, please contact Deepali Sharma by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject head “FAO: Deepali Sharma, re: Coking Coal Index”.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology

