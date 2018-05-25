PRICING NOTICE: Correction to No.2 Copper (Birch/Cliff) imported into China 94-96% cif China price

Due to a technical error, a price assessment for No.2 copper scrap discounts basis cif China was published on Friday May 25.

The price is published on the last Monday of every month or the closest working day in the case of a public holiday, but appeared on the Metal Bulletin price book on Friday for a brief period in error. The number itself was correct.

Metal Bulletin’s price book and database have been updated.

If you have any questions about this price, email Archie Hunter at archie.hunter@metalbulletin.com.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html