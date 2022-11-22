Methodology Contact us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Nonwovens Polypropylene

November 22, 2022
By James McLaren
Pricing noticeNonwovens

SAN FRANCISCO, (Fastmarkets RISI) - Fastmarkets has corrected its Nonwovens Polypropylene Industrial Grade price, which was published incorrectly on Nov. 22, 2022 due to an error. The price showed as $lb 1.13 was corrected to $lb 1.31.

ID FP-PPS-0002 Polypropylene staple fiber, industrial grade 4.0 to 10.0 den., North America, USD/lb

Date of publication: 11/22/22

Incorrect price: $lb 1.13

Corrected to: $lb 1.31

Date changed: 11/22/22

Fastmarkets RISI’s pricing database has been updated to reflect this change.

To provide feedback on this coverage note or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact James McLaren by email at: pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: James McLaren, re: Nonwovens Markets.’

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing methodology and specification documents see here.

To see all Fastmarkets RISI pricing notice please see here.

