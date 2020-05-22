PRICING NOTICE: Correction to PCI low-vol, fob DBCT, $ per tonne index

The PCI low-vol, fob DBCT, $ per tonne index was wrongly published as $66.79 on May 21, when it should have been $69.79.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this correction.

