PRICING NOTICE: Correction to publication time of East China paper and board prices online

Due to a technical error, some of the latest monthly East China paper and board prices appeared incorrectly as prices for April, 2022 on the online portal and mobile application.

They should be prices for March, 2022. The problem has now been fixed.

The price data published in PPI Asia was not affected by this technical issue.

For comments and queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com.

