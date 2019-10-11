PRICING NOTICE: Correction to published counterparty indicator of the copper concentrates index

This has not resulted in any corrections to Fastmarkets’ copper concentrate treatment and refining charge (TC/RC) index because the correct value of the counterparty indicator was used in the normalization procedures.

The correction only affects the counterparty indicator, as published in the weekly copper concentrates newsletter.

On newsletters published in August the table showed a counterparty indicator of $8.60 where it should have been $7.42. On newsletters dated June 28 and July 5, the indicator was published as $13.47 when it should have been $12.32 and $8.60 respectively.

To see the correct historical values of the counterparty indicator in full, please click here.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Inaki Villanueva by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Inaki Villanueva re: counterparty indicator.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

