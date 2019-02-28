Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Correction to published price of Iranian export slab

Fastmarkets’ price book entry for Iranian export slab price showed an incorrect value on Wednesday February 27, which has now been amended.

February 28, 2019 01:06 PM

The correct price, as assessed on February 27, for Iranian exports slab price, was $360-390 per tonne fob.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated accordingly.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Vlada Novokreshchenova by email to: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Vlada Novokreshchenova, re: Iran export slab price’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html.

