PRICING NOTICE: Correction to published price of Iranian export slab
Fastmarkets’ price book entry for Iranian export slab price showed an incorrect value on Wednesday February 27, which has now been amended.
The correct price, as assessed on February 27, for Iranian exports slab price, was $360-390 per tonne fob.
Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated accordingly.
