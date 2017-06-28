PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Russia domestic hot rolled sheet price
Due to a technical error, a price for 10mm hot rolled sheet was taken into account in Metal Bulletin’s weekly price assessment for Russian domestic hot rolled sheet on Monday June 26.
Normally, the assessment covers the 4mm hot rolled sheet price.
The price has now been amended to read as follows:
Russia domestic hot rolled sheet, roubles per tonne, carriage paid cpt, including VAT: 33,100-36,000 roubles
The price range is equivalent to $560-609 per tonne cpt.
The pricing database has been updated accordingly.