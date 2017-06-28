Contact Us Login

PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Russia domestic hot rolled sheet price

Due to a technical error, a price for 10mm hot rolled sheet was taken into account in Metal Bulletin’s weekly price assessment for Russian domestic hot rolled sheet on Monday June 26.

June 28, 2017 01:13 PM

Normally, the assessment covers the 4mm hot rolled sheet price.

The price has now been amended to read as follows:
Russia domestic hot rolled sheet, roubles per tonne, carriage paid cpt, including VAT: 33,100-36,000 roubles

The price range is equivalent to $560-609 per tonne cpt.

The pricing database has been updated accordingly.

