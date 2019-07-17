PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Russian domestic CR sheet price

The price was incorrectly published as 43,900-51,000 rubles per tonne cpt Moscow on both days and has subsequently been corrected. As of July 15 the price remained at 49,300-51,000 rubles per tonne cpt Moscow.

Fastmarkets’s price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

