PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Shanghai bonded copper premium 19/10
Fastmarkets’ premium for ER copper cathodes in Shanghai bonded warehouses was published incorrectly on Friday October 19 due to an input error.
The grade A copper cathode Shanghai bonded warehouse premium was incorrectly published as $100-116 per tonne on October 19, instead of $110-116 per tonne.
Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this correction.
If you have any questions on this correction, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter please contact Archie Hunter, Fastmarkets Europe base metals editor by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Archie Hunter, re: Shanghai bonded copper premium
