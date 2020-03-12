PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Southern Europe import HRC assessment

The weekly price assessment for steel hot-rolled coil import, cfr main port Southern Europe, was wrongly published as €450-560 per tonne on March 11. It should have been €450-460 per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated to reflect this correction.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to Fastmarkets’ assessment for steel hot-rolled coil import, cfr main port Southern Europe, contact Maria Tanatar by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Maria Tanatar, re: Southern Europe HRC assessment.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.