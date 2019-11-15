PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Turkey import steel scrap prices

Fastmarkets originally calculated the daily index of steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix) North Europe origin, cfr Turkey at $255.59 per tonne on November 11 and November 12. These values have now been corrected to $255.01 per tonne for both days.

The index was also calculated at $256.54 per tonne on November 13; it has now been corrected to $255.30 per tonne.

Fastmarkets’ daily index of steel scrap HMS 1&2 (80:20 mix) US origin, cfr Turkey, was originally published at $261.47 per tonne on November 11 and November 12.

It has now been corrected to $261.79 per tonne for both days.

The index was also published at $260.93 per tonne on November 13; it has now been corrected to $262.07 per tonne.

Fastmarkets MB’s price book and database have been updated to reflect these changes.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this index, please contact Cem Turken by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Cem Turken re: steel scrap, Turkey import EU/US origin.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, please go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.