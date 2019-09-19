PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Turkey steel billet export price

Fastmarkets’ weekly price assessment for steel billet export, fob main port Turkey was originally published at $370-390 per tonne. This has now been corrected to $370-380 per tonne.

Fastmarkets MB’s price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Cem Turken by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Cem Türken re: Turkey steel billet export’.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology