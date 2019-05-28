PRICING NOTICE: Correction to UAE domestic rebar price

The Fastmarkets MB weekly price assessment for UAE domestic rebar was originally published at 1,800-1,805 UAE dirhams ($490-491) per tonne ex works. This has now been corrected to 1,805-1,880 dirhams per tonne ex works.

Fastmarkets MB’s price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

For more information or to provide feedback on this correction notice or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this price, please contact Serife Durmus by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com.

