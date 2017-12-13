PRICING NOTICE: Correction to UK domestic ferrous scrap grade 12D price

The UK domestic ferrous scrap grade 12D price was published as £205-220 per tonne delivered, and has since been corrected to £205-230 per tonne delivered.

Metal Bulletin’s price book and database have been updated to reflect this change.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide pricing information, please contact Declan Conway by email at: pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading: ‘FAO Declan Conway re UK domestic ferrous scrap grade 12D price’.

To see all Metal Bulletin’s pricing methodology and specification documents go to: https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html