PRICING NOTICE: Correction to US daily HRC index 16/01

On Wednesday January 16, the daily price was published with an incorrect number. The index should have been 692.80 per short ton.

Fastmarkets’ price book and database have been updated accordingly.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide pricing information, please contact Nat Rudarakanchana by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Nat Rudarakanchana re: US Midwest daily hot-rolled coil index.”

To see all Fastmarkets pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.metalbulletin.com/prices/pricing-methodology.html.