PRICING NOTICE: Corrections to low-carbon ferro-chrome prices, November 1, 2013

On Friday November 1, Metal Bulletin’s European in-warehouse quotation for ferro-chrome with a maximum carbon content of 0.06% was erroneously changed to $1.95-2 per lb.

This price should have been left at $2-2.05 per lb, and the quotation for ferro-chrome with an average carbon content of 0.10% to major European destinations should have been changed to $1.95-2 per lb instead of staying flat at $1.95-2.02 per lb.

The two prices have now been amended in Metal Bulletin’s price archives.

