PRICING NOTICE: Daily pricing updates for China domestic steel product benchmarks

Steel First has increased the frequency of three China domestic steel product price assessments from weekly to daily.

November 01, 2013 05:37 PM

The following prices are now updated on a daily basis in the Steel First price database:

+ Eastern China domestic hot rolled coil (2mm) yuan per tonne del

+ Eastern China domestic rebar yuan per tonne del

+ Tangshan domestic billet yuan per tonne del

For queries, please contact the editor Vera Blei at vblei@steelfirst.com.

