PRICING NOTICE: Date correction to PPI Pulp & Paper Week’s Final December Market Pulp Price Watch

Due to a production error, the wrong dates for the Final December Market Pulp Price Watch appeared in the Jan. 7 issue of Fastmarkets RISI’s PPI Pulp & Paper Week (P&PW).

The Final December Price Watch published dates of Dec. 2022, Nov. 2022, Oct. 2022, and Q4 2022. Those dates should have been Dec. 2021, Nov. 2021, Oct. 2021, and Q4 2021.

This error has been corrected. It did not affect other published price series including those in World Pulp Monthly Table 5, the Fastmarkets RISI online portal, and the mobile app.

For comments or queries, please email pricing.risi@fastmarkets.com mentioning “Pulp & Paper Week Final December Market Pulp Price Watch” in the subject line of the email.

For more information on Fastmarkets RISI’s pricing methodology for global pulp, see here.