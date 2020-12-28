PRICING NOTICE: Decision to change publication day of China minor metals prices

The changes will come into effect on Wednesday December 30, when assessment activities will continue until the new publication day, Friday January 1.

The prices subject to the change are:

• Antimony MMTA standard grade II, ddp China, yuan/tonne

• Gallium 99.99% Ga min, in-whs China, yuan/kg

• Germanium 99.999% Ge min, in-whs China, yuan/kg

• Indium 99.99%, exw China, yuan/kg

The change follows a consultation period that ran from November 26 to December 24.

Moving the publication day to Friday will allow Fastmarkets more time in the week to assess these markets and optimize the price review and publication process.

To provide feedback on these prices, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter, please contact Ruby Liu by email at pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: Ruby Liu, re: China minor metal prices.”

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/ about-us/methodology.