PRICING NOTICE: Decision to discontinue China tin premiums

The decision follows a month-long market consultation. Market analysis and engagement showed support for the move, with China a major producer but a negligible importer of LME registered tin ingot bands other than in extreme circumstances.

The two prices to be discontinued are:

MB-SN-0032-Tin 99.9% ingot premium, cif Shanghai, $ per tonne, which is currently priced every two weeks.

MB-SN-0031-Tin 99.9% low lead ingot premium, cif Shanghai, $ per tonne, also priced once every fortnight.

The two premiums will be assessed for the final time on Tuesday December 29, after which they will be discontinued.

For more information or to become a data submitter to Fastmarkets’ tin premiums, please contact Archie Hunter by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Archie Hunter, re: China tin premiums.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.