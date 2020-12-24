PRICING NOTICE: Decision to discontinue Japan copper premium

The results of a month-long consultation, market analysis and engagement showed support for the move, with Japan a major producer but a negligible importer of LME registered copper cathode brands.

The price to be discontinued is:

MB-CU-0385 - copper grade A cathode premium, cif Japan, $ per tonne, which is priced once a month.

The premium will be assessed for the final time on Tuesday December 29, after which it will be discontinued.

For more information or to become a data submitter to Fastmarkets’ copper premiums, please contact Archie Hunter by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading ‘FAO: Archie Hunter, re: Japan copper premiums.’

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.